Smithville woman charged for alleged role in death of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department announced via social media that they had arrested a woman Monday who has been charged in connection with the death of a child.

Karen Vice, 53, was charged with endangering a child leading to the child's death, a class A felony, following the death of a child less than 17 years old.

Her indictment documents said she is accused of "knowingly" acting in a manner that created substantial risk to a child by "failing to supervise and maintain a safe sleeping environment."

If Vice is convicted, she will face a minimum 10-year sentence.

