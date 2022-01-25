Smithville woman charged for alleged role in death of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department announced via social media that they had arrested a woman Monday who has been charged in connection with the death of a child.
Karen Vice, 53, was charged with endangering a child leading to the child's death, a class A felony, following the death of a child less than 17 years old.
Her indictment documents said she is accused of "knowingly" acting in a manner that created substantial risk to a child by "failing to supervise and maintain a safe sleeping environment."
If Vice is convicted, she will face a minimum 10-year sentence.
