Smoke in gymnasium at Van Horn HS prompts evacuation Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff at Van Horn High School in Independence were evacuated Wednesday morning after firefighters discovered a smoldering fire on the roof of the gymnasium.

According to the Independence Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the high school around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the gymnasium.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to access the roof of the gym where they discovered the smoldering fire.

The fire was extinguished within several minutes, with crews cleaning up the scene roughly 30 minutes after arrival.

In a message to families, Van Horn said the school believes the fire originated from an AC unit on the roof.

"Students and staff are being moved to the auditorium. We are following our normal safety protocols," the school stated.

