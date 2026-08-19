Son charged with death of mother in Tuesday morning fire near 51st, Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with the death of his mother after a fatal fire Tuesday morning near East 51st Street and Agnes Avenue.

Ryan Willis, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Fire crews and police were called to the blaze shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Before their arrival, an off-duty firefighter in the area attempted to save the woman. However, they were unable to enter the front of the home due to the fire, per a court document.

On-duty crews were able to enter the residence and remove 59-year-old Shirley Willis, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Willis made contact with officers on the scene. He asked specific questions about the fire while changing his story about where he was the previous night, the court document stated.

When his father arrived at the scene, he confirmed Ryan was not allowed inside the residence. However, he had given Ryan permission early that morning to stay on the front porch.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the father received a Ring doorbell motion notification, and the footage showed his son setting objects on fire.

Police arrested Ryan Willis as a suspect.

While providing a formal statement to detectives, he admitted he intentionally started the fire using an old book and a lighter. He also said he tried to cover up the Ring camera because he was “ashamed of starting the fire,” per a court document.

Ryan denied he knew his mother was inside but acknowledged her car was in the driveway.

Detectives were also told by witnesses that they saw and heard Shirley Willis yelling for help, but Ryan made no attempt to help her. Instead, he merely replied, “The house is on fire,” one witness said.

A blue torch-style lighter was recovered from the scene.

Ryan Willis is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000 (10%).

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