Southbound I-35 closed just north of Chouteau Trafficway due to dump truck rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 35 is closed just north of Chouteau Trafficway after a dump truck hauling asphalt rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash, injuring four people.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning the asphalt spilled onto the road and onto surrounding vehicles.

One lane of northbound I-35 is getting by in the area.

"Several" vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place around 7:30 a.m., per MSHP.

Four patients were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

The number of vehicles involved is not known at this time.

The highway patrol said the affected area of I-35 southbound will remain closed Wednesday while crews respond to clean the scene.

