Southwestern Missouri man indicted for allegedly threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri man has been indicted for threatening to “assault and murder” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver one day after the U.S. Capitol riots, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Kenneth Hubert, 63, allegedly made the threat against Cleaver “with the intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with Cleaver while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties,” the indictment stated. It also alleged he intended to retaliate against Cleaver.

Hubert made similar threats on May 6, 2019, that were directed at Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee), the indictment alleged.

The FBI, Capitol Police and the Independence and the Marionville-Aurora police departments investigated the case.

Hubert is in federal custody, pending a detention hearing on Monday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .