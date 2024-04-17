Speeding driver critically injured in crash Tuesday afternoon on I-435 south of Missouri 210 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver speeding over 100 mph suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 435 near Missouri 210 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said around 2:20 p.m., the driver of a Honda Civic was going north on the interstate while weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and cutting off other vehicles.

The driver, alone in the car, lost control on a bridge and bounced off the inner and outer lane jersey barriers before the car stopped.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and police are investigating whether he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

No other vehicles are believed to have been struck by the Honda Civic, police said.

Two lanes of northbound I-435 were closed for over two hours while police investigated the crash.



—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.