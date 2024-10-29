Spontaneous combustion of wood staining products leads to house fire in Brookside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spontaneous combustion of wood staining products led to an early morning house fire in Brookside.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday to 60th and McGee.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire from a two-story home.

No injuries were reported.

The home was under remodeling, with the occupants slated to move in in mid-November.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the first floor, burning through the floor down into the basement as well as up the walls into the second floor and attic.

The fire was ruled accidental.

KCFD said it was caused by improper storage, containment and disposal of wood staining products, application and waste.

The products spontaneously combusted, which led to the subsequent fire.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.