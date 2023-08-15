Spring Hill man dies in crash Monday night in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Spring Hill man passed away in a crash Monday night in Gardner.

Gardner police responded to the crash at U.S. 56 Highway and New Century Parkway around 11:13 p.m.

Officers found the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima at the scene of the crash, per Gardner Communications Manager Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he died from injuries at the scene.

Police identified the man as Mark Phillip Ross, 59.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and remains under investigation.

