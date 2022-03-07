Spring Hill teen remains missing after 5 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating a Spring Hill teen who has been missing for nearly five months.

Jacob Haake, 16, left his home on Oct. 13 and did not return, according to a release. He took an Uber to Kansas City International Airport, and then police believe he went to a Quality Suites hotel.

"Law enforcement officials believe that Jacob could still be in Kansas and may still be in Spring Hill or the surrounding areas. Jacob also has ties in San Diego, California, and it is possible that he may attempt to travel to that area," the release said.

Haake is about six feet and one inch tall and 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Haake recently turned 16 years old.

"Anyone with information on Jacob or his whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 1-913-895-6300 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST," the release said.

