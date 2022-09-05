Springfield police officer fatally shoots man during confrontation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said.

The man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday.

Police said in a news release that emergency dispatchers received a call Friday night of a man armed with a rifle who was causing a disturbance in a parking lot.

The caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When an officer arrived, Michael refused to comply with demands to drop his weapon, prompting the officer to fire, striking him, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

—