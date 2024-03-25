SRO, teacher injured while attempting to break up fight at Lee’s Summit North

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit North High School teacher and school resource officer were injured while attempting to break up a fight Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., the SRO called for additional assistance from Lee's Summit police in regards to a fight at the high school, located in the 900 block of NE Douglas.

The SRO and a teacher attempted to break up the altercation between two students in the hallway.

In doing so, the SRO sustained a head injury and the teacher suffered a head laceration, per Lee’s Summit police.

Lee’s Summit North Principal Dr. Tim Collins shared a note with families explaining the bell schedule was paused and students were held in place as officers “processed the situation.” The hold was lifted after about 20 minutes.

“While we are grateful for the swift response of our staff and police partners, we understand that safety responses in our school can be unsettling for students and parents alike,” Collins said. “We want to reiterate that students are safe, and the school day has returned to its normal schedule at Lee's Summit North.”

Investigation into the assault is ongoing.

—