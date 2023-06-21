St. Joseph couple charged for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph, Missouri, couple self-surrendered to law enforcement Tuesday, without incident, regarding their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to a spokesperson for FBI Kansas City.

Kimberly and Steven Dragoo were charged June 12 with allegedly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Court documents report the Dragoos were interviewed together on Jan. 20, 2021, at the FBI’s St. Joseph office.

During the interview, the couple “admitted to their presence inside the Capitol and stated that they had not done anything wrong,” per court documents.

Kimberly Dragoo shared she had attempted to post video and photos of their participation on Jan. 6 to Facebook. She also admitted she was a member of a “Stop the Steal” Facebook page, where she learned of details of the insurrection, which inspired her to create a similar page for Missouri.

The Dragoos documented their journey to D.C. Posts included a photo on a plane captioned "Washington DC Trump rally #StopTheSteal Here we go," video narration from outside of the Capitol and Kimberly posing next to a broken window of the Capitol.

United States District Court Kimberly Dragoo at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

After taking the window photo, the Dragoos entered the Capitol and were captured on CCV footage, according to court documents.

Reported to have entered at 3:15 p.m., the couple was shown leaving less than 2 minutes later.

However, they were captured re-entering at 3:23 p.m. This time, the couple was inside for nearly 10 minutes, exiting at 3:32 p.m.

More photographs were shared from inside, including Kimberly smiling while being escorted by two police officers.

Defending her actions, Kimberly posted, and deleted, on Facebook that media outlets were inaccurately reporting the incident.

“What the news is not telling you is that they let everyone go in and walk through. Does this look like they were not letting people in?” court documents allege Kimberly Dragoo posted.

Kimberly and Steven Dragoo have already had their initial appearance in federal court. Their next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 22.

