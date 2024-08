KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph man drowned over the weekend at Smithville Lake, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities were called to Crows Creek Cove around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

MSHP’s report of the incident said the 66-year-old man was helping load children onto a boat.

But as one child was drifting away, the man dove in to bring the child closer.

The man did not resurface.

