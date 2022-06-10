St. Mary’s Medical Center resumes normal operations after brief lockdown Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs has resumed normal operations after temporarily locking down Friday morning, according to Blue Springs police spokesperson Jennifer Brady.

Blue Springs police reported the department received a call from a man in Kansas City, Missouri, who was making suicidal comments.

Due to the nature of the conversation, the call was transferred to KCPD to check on the man’s welfare.

While KCPD was at the man’s home, Blue Springs called the man back, at which time he made threats against St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was then taken into custody by KCPD.

Blue Springs police alerted the hospital of the threats and dispatched officers to the medical center.

During this time, the hospital followed its own protocol and went on lockdown, Brady said.

Once the hospital was made aware the man was in custody, normal operations resumed.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

