Stabbing suspect shot by Leavenworth police following standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in a stabbing investigation was shot by Leavenworth officers around 5 a.m. Sunday following a "brief" standoff, according to a release from Leavenworth Chief of Police Pat Kitchens.

Leavenworth officers were searching for the stabbing suspect in another jurisdiction, and made contact at 5th Street and Seneca.

Police say the 31-year-old male suspect, armed with a handgun, was shot and wounded by officers.

He was taken to an area hospital in Kansas City in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

The Leavenworth Police Department has asked the Kansas Bureau Investigation to conduct the investigation.

