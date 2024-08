KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte High School received a bomb threat Thursday morning, leading to students and staff being held in place at the school.

The school got the bomb threat at about 9 a.m. but was never evacuated.

KCKPS spokesperson Markl Johnson said school operations have since continued.

KCKPD and the district's police department are investigating. It is currently unclear how the threat was made.

This is a developing story. Check KSHB 41 for updates on this incident.

—