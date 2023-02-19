Standoff at Mission, Kansas apartment complex Sunday ended without injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man went to jail after he and a woman refused police orders Sunday morning to come out of a Mission, Kansas, apartment.

Mission police officers were sent about 10 a.m. to an apartment in The Falls, 6565 Foxridge Dr., on a report of a disturbance, according to Mission police.

A man and woman inside the apartment refused to come out.

Officers believed the man had a handgun.

The standoff lasted over 2 hours before both people came out of the apartment, police said.

Officers arrested the man and he was taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center

The woman was not injured.

