Standoff at Northland hotel ends peacefully, 1 man arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wanted on an aggravated assault charge is in custody after an hours-long standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police in a Northland hotel.

The standoff began after officers went to the hotel just after 11 a.m. in the 9700 block of North Shannon Street to talk to the man, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson.

The man refused to come out of a hotel room and blocked entry to his room. Police also believed the man had a gun.

An Operation 100 was called, bringing specially-trained officers and negotiators to the hotel.

Officers evacuated rooms on the floor where the standoff occurred, as well as on the floors above and below the suspect's room, police said.

After several hours of negotiations, the man came out of the room and was arrested.

No other information was available.

