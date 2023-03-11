Standoff at Overland Park apartment continues Saturday after suspect shoots at US Marshals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department says a standoff continues at an Overland Park apartment complex after a suspect fired shots at U.S. Marshals on Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect refuses to exit the building and that he spoke with a family member Saturday morning.

U.S. Marshals members were serving a warrant to the male suspect while he was in his vehicle. Overland Park police say officials attempting to block the suspect in at the time.

The suspect then fired at the marshals and ran into the Villa Medici apartment complex apartment complex at 9550 Ash St.

One marshal returned fire and it is unknown if the suspect was hit.

FBI agents were near the scene at the time of the shooting.

Law enforcement official from OPPD, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded the complex Friday night, and remain there Saturday morning.

Officials told residents to stay in their apartments and not to leave or enter the building until the standoff ends.

