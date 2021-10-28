Standoff in progress at 43rd and Main Best Western

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff is in progress at the Best Western at 43rd and Main.

Police were notified around 4 p.m. of a disturbance involving a weapon.

The calling party told the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department an armed suspect was in a hotel room threatening to harm a victim, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was able to escape safely.

However, the suspect was still inside and refused to come out.

KCPD has made contact with several occupants of the room to evacuate them and negotiators are attempting to speak with the subject to reach a peaceful solution, according to the release.

The surrounding area is currently shut down.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

