Standoff with wanted man ends peacefully after 3 hours in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff with a man wanted on a federal arrest warrant ended peacefully Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Overland Park police, with the help of KCK police officers, went to a house about 9 a.m. Friday on a stolen property investigation.

A resident of the house in the 500 block of Barnett Avenue allowed officers to come into the house, according to a news release from the KCK police department.

The officers saw a weapon and heard noises that alerted them to another person in the house.

The officers left the house and members of the KCK police department's special operations unit were called to the house to serve a search warrant, according to the news release.

Traffic was blocked in the neighborhood while negotiators talked to the wanted man.

Negotiations lasted about three hours before the man came out the house and surrendered.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to the KCK police department.

A vicious dog attack on a pedestrian happened at the same address on May 5.

Animal Services workers took the dog into custody.

Residents of the house were given citations for code violations connected to the attack, according to KCK police.

