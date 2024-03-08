Watch Now
Statewide Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Garden City man

Thanh Du
Provided by Kansas Bureau of Investigation
Silver Alert for Thanh Du.
Thanh Du
Toyota RAV involved in Silver Alert for Thanh Du
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 13:26:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old Garden City, Kansas, man.

Thanh Du was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. at his home in the 100 block of N. 12th Street in Garden City.

He left without his phone and wallet.

Du is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to KBI.

He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with "Western Moto" on the front, and navy-blue sweatpants. He was not wearing shoes.

Du has dementia and a heat condition. He speaks little English, and primarily speaks Vietnamese, according to KBI.

He is believed to be driving a 2021 white Toyota Rav4 bearing Kansas tag 930PBK.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

