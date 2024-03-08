Statewide Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Garden City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old Garden City, Kansas, man.

Thanh Du was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. at his home in the 100 block of N. 12th Street in Garden City.

He left without his phone and wallet.

Du is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to KBI.

He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with "Western Moto" on the front, and navy-blue sweatpants. He was not wearing shoes.

Du has dementia and a heat condition. He speaks little English, and primarily speaks Vietnamese, according to KBI.

He is believed to be driving a 2021 white Toyota Rav4 bearing Kansas tag 930PBK.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

