Statewide Silver Alert issued Thursday afternoon for missing Lansing, Kansas, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lansing, Kan., woman.

Frances M. Kraft, 87 was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday at her Lansing home.

The alert states Kraft may have gone to the Dillons grocery store in Leavenworth until about 11:30 a.m., but she has not returned home.

Kraft is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes, gray hair and wears glasses.

She was was last seen wearing a light blue blouse, white jeans and tennis shoes.

Kraft suffers from dementia, according to the alert from the KBI.

She was driving a maroon 2002 Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 9049AEU.

Anyone with information about Frances Kraft should call 911 or the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682-5724.

