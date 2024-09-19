STL-area man to face trial for killing man in 2022 side show in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Saint Charles, Missouri, man is set for trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in connection to a 2022 side show incident in Kansas City, Missouri, in which a bystander was struck and killed by the man’s car.

Jackson County prosecutors allege Austin Koenig was doing donuts at a sideshow on Sept. 5, 2022, near 3630 East Front Street when he struck a pedestrian, identified as Blake Holland, 19, with his 2021 Dodge Charger.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police detectives spoke with Koenig later on in the morning on Sept. 5, during which Koenig allegedly admitted that while doing donuts, a spectator ran out into the area where the car was performing the stunt and was hit. Koenig told investigators that he initially left the scene but then returned 10 minutes later and contacted police.

Holland was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He would later die from those injuries.

Prosecutors charged Koenig with second-degree manslaughter in Holland’s death in December 2023 and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Koenig would be arrested in February 2024. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond/10 percent. Koenig posted the bond and was released from custody in March 2024.

Earlier this month, Koenig waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial, prompting a Jackson County grand jury to issue an indictment against Koenig.

A pre-trial conference in the case is set for Oct. 17, 2024.

In July 2024, Holland’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Koenig in Jackson County. That case continues to work its way through the court system.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.