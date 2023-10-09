Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into Ottawa police vehicle, escapes officers in rural Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ottawa Police Department says a stolen vehicle suspect struck a police vehicle and escaped officers and troopers after a pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:13 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Ottawa police officers responded to 23rd and South Princeton streets in Ottawa on a reported stolen Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the truck fled officers from a business parking lot and struck an Ottawa patrol car, before driving onto northbound Interstate 35.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and Wellsville police officers assisted the Ottawa Police Department in pursuing the suspect.

Law enforcement lost contact with the Chevrolet in rural Johnson County and ended the pursuit.

Ottawa police say the suspect is not in custody and officers continue to investigate the case.

No police officers or sheriff's deputies were injured in the crash or pursuit.

The Ottawa Police Department is assessing the vehicle damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department by phone at 785-242-1700, email at opdtips@ottawaks.gov or through the Ottawa Police Department's online anonymous tip form.

