Store employee injured in Monday night robbery at Overland Park business

A store employee suffered minor injuries when struck by two men robbing a business Monday night in Overland Park.

Police said two men came into the business about 10:15 p.m. wearing ski masks and brandishing guns.

The suspects took money and items from the store, police said.

They also reportedly hit the clerk while robbing the store.

Both men wore ski masks, black hoodies, black pants and white shoes, according to police.

