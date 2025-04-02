Street racers, sideshow spectators face higher tow fees for participation in illegal events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New, higher tow fees are designed to stop illegal street racers who fill the air with smoke, ear-shattering noise, and place spectators at risk of death in Kansas City, Missouri.

"The city is taking a significant step in enforcement against illegal street racing and sideshows with newly implemented administrative tow fees," Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday in a press release.

The new fees apply to those participating in the illegal activity and those watching within 200 feet of the illegal events.

Here is the list of possible fines:



First offense: $500

Second offense: $750

Third or subsequent offense: $1,000



Police have towed 13 vehicles under the ordinance since it was passed by the city council in September 2024.

“Street racing and sideshows are not just a nuisance—they’re a threat to life and safety,” Lucas said. “These new fees send a clear message: Kansas City streets are not the place for stunts, high-speed exhibitions, or reckless behavior.”

KCPD officers can determine what penalties are appropriate for violators.

The enforcement operations by the department will increase soon, according to the news release.

KCPD KCPD officers participate in deterrence of illegal sideshows.

Lucas also said residents should inform police about illegal street racing or sideshow activity by calling 911 for immediate concerns or using the 311 Action Center for non-emergency reports.

