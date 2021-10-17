Student at Staley High School taken into custody after bringing gun to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student was taken into custody for allegedly taking a gun to Staley High School on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office told KSHB 41 News deputies received a tip from school staff about the incident.

The student was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured.

They remain in custody while authorities continue an investigation and are charged with a weapon violation in Clay County Family Court.

