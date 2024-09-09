Subject in custody after investigation into threat at Blue Springs High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District notified parents Sunday night of the arrest of a subject following an investigation of a threat at Blue Springs High School.

The notification said the district and Blue Springs police became aware of an “inappropriate” Snapchat story involving a threat toward the high school.

Following the initial investigation, authorities say they identified and located the subject. The subject was taken into police custody and the district said “the appropriate legal and disciplinary action will follow.”

Blue Springs High School principal Tom Alderman encouraged parents to talk to their students about making threats.

“Threats are not tolerated, even if it is intended as a joke,” Alderman wrote. “Students cannot say, write, post or draw anything that might be considered a threat.”

Alderman thanked those who shared the Snapchat story with authorities.

“It takes all of us to keep our schools safe,” Alderman said. “Please inform a staff member if you or your student become aware of any possible threats to our school.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.