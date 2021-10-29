Supposed gun shots heard as KCMO, STL mayors speak on gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was at a press conference in St. Louis when supposed gun shots were heard being fired in the background.

The shots did not appear to be fired at the party and no one attending the conference was injured.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was also at the conference, which was about gun violence.

Jones was speaking when the supposed shots were heard.

"Isn't that wonderful," Jones said sarcastically as she was surprised by the noise.

She then continued on speaking.

"We want to cure the cycle of violence," Jones continued on to say. "It's gonna take all of us working together."

A reporter from behind the camera then addressed the gun shots.

"I can't ignore the gun shots. Do you feel safe standing here right now?" he asked.

Jones responded that she often hears gun shots because of the neighborhood she lives in in north St. Louis.

"It's a part of my life now," she said. "And it shouldn't be."

Lucas stood next to Jones as the conference continued.

