Surveillance video appears to capture suspects starting fire at Kansas City restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are hoping someone has information that could lead to the arrest of at least two suspects wanted for setting a KCMO restaurant on fire last month.

Wednesday, police released surveillance video that appears to show two suspects throwing a lit object through a broken window shortly after 2 a.m. on July 8 at Haha’s Kebab’s and Shawarma near W. 39th Street and Wyandotte Street.

Bomb and arson detectives were called in to help investigate the fire.

As part of the social media post, KCPD included surveillance photos of the alleged suspects at a nearby convenience store.

These criminals burned down a Kansas City business.



Bomb and Arson detectives are trying to identify them. If you have information, you can remain anonymous and help stop this. Go to https://t.co/gULWXwQkBQ.



This happened to...



1/2 pic.twitter.com/XBLq4AVomF — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 7, 2024

