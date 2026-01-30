KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Surveillance video captured the moments Thursday morning when a speeding SUV crashed into a Kansas City, Kansas, building.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday , the driver of a white SUV was traveling east on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the SUV first traveling over a grassy field before striking the west-facing wall of Ramos Upholstery at the corner of Central Avenue and S. Tremont Street.

Surveillance video shows SUV crash through building at high speed

No employees were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Street view: Surveillance video shows SUV crash through building at high speed

The driver of the SUV, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A police spokesperson did not have an update on the man's condition as of Friday afternoon. It was unclear what caused the man to lose control, or if he would face any charges in connection with the crash.

