Suspect, armed with 'bladed weapon,' robs Mainstreet Credit Union branch in Kansas City, Kansas

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | The FBI says the suspect was taken into custody not far from the bank.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Police in Kansas City, Kansas, and the FBI are searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery in western KCK Thursday afternoon.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were notified of the robbery around 2:47 p.m. at the MainStreet Credit Union branch located at 8245 State Ave.

The spokesperson said the suspect presented a “bladed weapon” and threatened employees while demanding money.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, about six-feet tall and 150 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing sunglasses, a face covering, a hooded-sweatshirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477/

