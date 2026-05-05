Suspect arrested after improvised explosive device explosion Monday in Odessa, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody following an explosion Monday in Odessa, Missouri, caused by an improvised explosive device.

On Monday morning , first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Otway Street in Odessa on reports of a natural gas explosion.

Officials from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and Spire, Inc. responded and determined that natural gas was not the cause of the explosion.

Additional resources from federal, state and local law enforcement eventually revealed that “chemicals associated with an improvised explosive device caused the explosion.”

That prompted officials to evacuate first responders and residents in the immediate area. Additional resources from the FBI, ATF, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lafayette County Drug Task Force responded to the scene.

As of 7 p.m. Monday night, officials had completed their investigation of the area and determined no further threat to the public existed.

A suspect was located in a search of the residence. The suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody at the Lafayette County Jail. The case was presented to the Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

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