Suspect arrested after reportedly striking Clay County sheriff's deputy with vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pursuit involving Clay County sheriff's deputies and Kearney police officers resulted in the arrest of a suspect accused of striking a deputy with a vehicle in a non-injury crash.

Christopher E. Crawford, 33, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a deputy approached Crawford, who appeared to be working on an SUV with its hood open, to see if she could assist around 4:25 p.m. Sunday near Claybrook Park in Kearney, Missouri.

Crawford "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol" and told the deputy that he had consumed a beer and had a warrant for his arrest, per the sheriff's office.

As the deputy attempted to detain Crawford, he reportedly entered the vehicle and drove off while her hand was reaching inside the vehicle.

Crawford circled the parking lot while yelling at his 6-year-old son to get inside the vehicle, then drove at the deputy, striking her left leg while his son stood beside her, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then drove away from the scene after telling his son he would return for him.

Kearney police officers pursued the SUV until it stopped in a driveway near 10th and Prospect streets in Kearney. Crawford fought law enforcement officials as he attempted to enter a garage.

A Kearney police officer and Clay County deputy attempted to use tasers on the suspect, but they were not successful. After a deputy deployed a canine partner, law enforcement officials arrested Crawford.

The suspect's son was returned to the custody of other family members.

Crawford is being held on a $100,000 bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.