Suspect arrested, charged in shooting that killed 2 men in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced that the suspect in an Aug. 16 shooting that killed two men and injured a woman has been arrested and charged.

With the assistance of U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Jimi L. St. Clair was taken into custody overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

St. Clair is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County, where he has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Tyler Wheeler and 22-year-old Victor Loza and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Washington Boulevard on the evening of Aug. 16.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.