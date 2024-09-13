Suspect arrested in Thursday road rage incident in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect Thursday in a road rage shooting in Excelsior Springs.

The incident began about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an Excelsior Springs Walmart, according to the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

The shooting happened at Schwartz Avenue and U.S. 69 Highway near the ES Animal Clinic.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was arrested a few hours after the incident. No word on what led the violence.

Charges are expected to be filed in the case.

