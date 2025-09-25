Suspect charged in 2018 cold case murder of Edwardsville, Kansas, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County prosecutors charged a man with first-degree felony murder in the 2018 of an Edwardsville, Kan.,

man.

Lavont Ahzai Carter, 24, is in a Missouri prison for killing a man in the Westport Entertainment District.

Carter is accused in Wyandotte County of killing 30-year-old KC Gillespie in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gillespie was shot in a KCK neighboorhood.

