Family of man shot, killed outside of Ale House seeks answers

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Forty-six seconds of video show chaos that led to the shooting in Westport outside of Ale House Wednesday.

Two videos were provided anonymously to KSHB 41 News.

According to witnesses, words were exchanged in the middle of a busy street.

Groups were seen shoving each other, and security guards verbally told people to separate, which was later followed by gunfire and footsteps running away.

Another video shows two people face down on the asphalt, not moving.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man killed as 24-year-old Cardell Crawford.

Camille Crawford, who lives in Florida, says Cardell was one of her five other siblings.

“We were never reached out to by the police to notify us that our brother had passed, they didn’t notify my mom,” she said.

Camille is now grieving two people lost, their father who died from COVID-19 and now her brother.

“I’m not going to stop looking for answers, he was adored and loved by many people," Camille Crawford said.

She said Cardell was at Ale House with his friends and tried to protect them and himself.

He leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

“I’m numb to it all,” she said. “I want to know what’s going on and what happened for sure, to get closure.”

KCPD Interim Chief of Police Joseph Maybin wrote online that there’s too much violent crime in Kansas City.

The department is continuing programs to prevent violence, including custom notifications where families can request officers go to someone’s home who could be at risk of violence, and officers will try to support them.

Another measure started in 2020 includes an all-inclusive shoot review, every week they’ll swap info on the shootings, including the ones that were just attempted but the risk for retaliation is high.

"The idea behind it is real-time information sharing where everyone comes together in one space," a KCPD spokesperson said of the new procedures. "We can share intelligence, progress

and specific case information. ”

Crawford’s family has started a GoFundMe page.

—

