Kansas City man, 24, identified as victim in Westport shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a 24-year-old man as the victim that died in Sunday night’s shooting at Ale House.

In a Tweet, troopers identified the man as Kansas City, Missouri, resident Cardell I. Crawford.

Crawford was one of six people shot around 11 p.m. Sunday at Ale House in the Westport Entertainment District.

The conditions of the five other people shot haven’t been officially released. Troopers said Monday afternoon that a security guard working at Ale House was among the five people shot .

Three Kansas City, Missouri, Police Officers were also working as uniformed, off-duty security at Ale House and were among those who opened fire. Investigators are still working to determine how the victims were shot.

