Suspect charged in April 22 homicide outside a Dollar General store in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old male is charged with first degree felony murder in the shooting death of a man April 22 outside a Kansas City, Kansas, Dollar General Store.

The accused teen's name was not released because he is a juvenile. He also faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

Police found the victim, Gerald Jones, II, 22, shot near the store in the 6000 block of Leavenworth Road.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested the teen Wednesday.

A police department spokesperson said the teen is being held in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center while he waits to be brought back to Wyandotte County.

