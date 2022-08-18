Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect who shot at Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies after leading them on an overnight chase escaped after finally being stopped in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident, which the Cass County sheriff described in a Facebook post , happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Deputies tried to stop the suspect vehicle on Missouri 7 north of Pleasant Hill. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit was initiated.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed a tire deflation on U.S. 50 near Missouri 291, but the driver continued into Raytown and KCMO before losing control near Blue Parkway, just west of Elmwood Avenue.

After crashing the vehicle, the suspect then shot at deputies and fled the scene on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with searching for the suspect but they are not in custody at time. Detectives with KCPD are investigating the incident.

—