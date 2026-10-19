Suspect faces charges after striking police vehicle in Midtown, fleeing to KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police captured a suspect after a car chase from Midtown into Kansas City, Kansas, over the weekend.

Near the end of the Garmin Kansas City Marathon on Saturday, officers watched the suspect hit a parked police vehicle near 31st and Cherry.

Police said the suspect quickly sped away from the scene, "nearly striking officers who were blocking traffic for the race.”

A chase ensued and ended in KCK when the suspect crashed at an intersection. The suspect continued to flee on foot.

KCPD said the motorcycle officer who followed the suspect slipped on oil at the crash scene. Nevertheless, the officer caught up and arrested the suspect.

The suspect now faces multiple charges in the incident, according to police.

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