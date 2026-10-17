Garmin Kansas City Marathon brings runners out for race day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Thousands of runners hit the streets Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, taking on distances ranging from a 5K to the full 26.2-mile marathon.

The race started at Theis Park, across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The courses take runners past some of Kansas City's best-known landmarks, including Union Station, the Country Club Plaza, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

For Taylor MacDonald, it was his first time tackling the full marathon. He admitted he was feeling a mix of nerves and excitement before the race.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Taylor MacDonald, a runner in the Garmin KC Marathon, spoke with a reporter before the race.

“First time full marathon, feel a little bit undertrained and overwhelmed, but we’re gonna get it done,” MacDonald said.

The runner said he had primarily trained on his own, running on tracks and trails.

Saturday offered a different experience, with crowds and fellow runners providing encouragement along the way.

“I think it’s gonna help. I think it’s really gonna help,” MacDonald said.

Despite the chilly temperatures early Saturday morning, he said he was ready to take on the challenge and focus on reaching the finish line.

garmin marathon

The event also included a half marathon, 10K and 5K, welcoming runners of different experience levels.

The Garmin Kansas City Marathon brings participants through parts of the city, celebrating fitness, personal milestones and the local running community.

This year marked the 40th year of Kansas City's longest road race.

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