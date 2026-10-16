Garmin Kansas City Marathon, KC’s longest road race, celebrates 40 years of running this Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Garmin Kansas City Marathon returns Saturday Oct. 17 for its 40th year with approximately 11,000 runners ready to hit the pavement.

This is the Kansas City Sports Commission’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps make events like the NFL Draft, BIG 12 Basketball or the recent FIFA World Cup a possibility in the city.

The marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K runs all take place Saturday morning with the marathon kicking the events off at 7:00 AM. Expect delays and road closures throughout various neighborhoods — you can be prepared by looking at the race map and impact information at kcmarathon.org.

Racers still needing to pick up their packet can do so at Union Station’s Grand Hall Friday from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Race packets cannot be picked up on race day. The Grand Hall also houses the Health and Wellness Expo.

