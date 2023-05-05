Suspect gets away after crashing into Kansas City, Missouri, police cruiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are on the look-out for a suspect that struck a police cruiser Wednesday night on Prospect Avenue.

Police say that around 9:25 p.m., the suspect was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata westbound on E. 68th Street.

The suspect failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 68th Street and Prospect Avenue and struck a police cruiser that had been traveling south on Prospect.

The collision sent the police cruiser into a building on the east side of Prospect. The officer inside the vehicle was was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. The officer continues to recover on Friday.

Police later located the Hyundai abandoned.

