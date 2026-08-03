Suspect identified, charged in Saturday evening shooting in Cameron, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect has been identified and charged in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday evening in Cameron, Missouri, the Cameron Police Department announced Monday.

Travis Alexander Collins Jr., 26, faces multiple felonies, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The court ordered that Collins be held without bond.

At about 7:03 p.m. Saturday, Cameron police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.

Officers responded to a residence in the area and found a 28-year-old victim collapsed in a driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were told Collins left the scene before their arrival.

Shortly thereafter, police located Collins in the 300 block of South Walnut Street; Collins was taken into custody without incident.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to Cameron Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to a Kansas City-area hospital for further treatment, according to police.

The victim's condition is still unknown.

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