Suspect in 6 killings - including 2 in KCK - pleads not guilty to federal charge

ST LOUIS — A man accused of killing four people in the St. Louis area and two in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He remains jailed without bond.

The federal charge accuses Reed of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

Reed is accused of fatally shooting two people in St. Louis city, two in St. Louis County and two in Kansas City, Kansas. The shootings, which occurred from mid-September through late October, prompted the FBI to refer to him as an alleged serial killer.

