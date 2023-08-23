Suspect in custody after allegedly assaulting Belton police officer while fleeing convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department reports a suspect is in custody after allegedly assaulting an officer Wednesday while fleeing from a convenience store.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Missouri 58 Highway and Belray Boulevard for a welfare check.

A man was found passed out in a dark Oldsmobile, which was still running while parked next to a fuel pump.

When officers approached the man, he awoke and drove off. In doing so, he reportedly assaulted an officer, per Belton police.

A pursuit then ensued westbound into Kansas on Interstate 435.

Near I-435 and Roe, the man abandoned the vehicle and attempted to hide from authorities. However, he was safely apprehended around 4:30 p.m. with the assistance of Kansas agencies, Belton officers and the KCPD helicopter unit.

