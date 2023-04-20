Suspect in custody after allegedly robbing Central Bank of Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the Central Bank of Belton at 204 Main Street just after 1 p.m. Thursday on a reported robbery.

The spokesperson says the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money from the bank teller.

The suspect left the bank on foot after the teller handed over the money.

Police located the suspect near the bank branch, where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

FBI agents and Belton Police are working to investigate the branch.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.